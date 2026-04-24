Your Car Is Spying on You — And Selling Everything It Knows. The car sitting in your driveway right now knows where you slept last night. It knows what time you left this morning, how fast you drove, how hard you hit the brakes, and whether you were wearing your seatbelt. It knows the phone numbers in your contacts, the last address you plugged into navigation, and possibly the words you spoke out loud inside the cabin. And it has been sending that information, over a hidden cellular connection you never asked for, to servers controlled by your automaker, who then sells it to insurance companies, data brokers, and sometimes law enforcement agencies that never obtained a warrant.

Your smart TV is taking screenshots of your screen every 15 seconds. A peer-reviewed study by researchers at UC Davis, UCL, and UC3M tested it. Samsung TVs: every minute. LG TVs: every 15 seconds. Your TV has a hidden feature called ACR- Automatic Content Recognition. It takes tiny snapshots of whatever you're watching. Sends a fingerprint to the company's servers. They match it to figure out exactly what's on your screen. Every show. Every channel. Every game. Second by second.



LinkedIn knows more about you than you realize. Every time any of LinkedIn’s one billion users visits linkedin.com, hidden code searches their computer for installed software, collects the results, and transmits them to LinkedIn’s servers and to third-party companies including an American-Israeli cybersecurity firm. LinkedIn’s scan reveals the religious beliefs, political opinions, disabilities, and job search activity of identified individuals. LinkedIn scans for extensions that identify practicing Muslims, extensions that reveal political orientation, extensions built for neurodivergent users, and 509 job search tools that expose who is secretly looking for work on the very platform where their current employer can see their profile.

Google has got you figured out. If you use services like Search, YouTube, Gmail, Chrome, Google Maps, or Android (which, let’s face it, covers most people), you’re sharing pieces of your digital life every day. Google knows what you search for, the videos you watch, the places you go, the websites you visit, the apps you use, and even how long you use them. It records voice commands you give to Google Assistant (if voice activity is enabled), tracks your purchases through email receipts, and builds an advertising profile based on your behavior. Your interests, routines, and even major life events are all stored and analyzed.

Meta, your friendly neighborhood Facebook company, has eyes for you. Last year Meta sold 7 million pairs of glasses that use AI to identify people. Privacy groups are demanding that Meta abandon plans to deploy face recognition on its Ray-Ban and Oakley smart glasses, warning that the feature—reportedly known inside the company as “Name Tag”—would hand stalkers, abusers, and federal agents the ability to silently identify strangers in public. Name Tag, as revealed in February by The New York Times, would work through the artificial intelligence assistant built into Meta's smart glasses, allowing wearers to pull up information about people in their field of view.

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